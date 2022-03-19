TEAM NEWS: Stoke City vs. Millwall – double Lions boost as striker and midfielder make returns

MILLWALL play their last game before the international break as they aim to stay in the play-off hunt.

The Lions are 10th, two points off sixth and face a Stoke City side in 16th place in the Championship table.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes one change to the side that started in the win over Huddersfield Town as Tyler Burey replaces Benik Afobe who can’t play against his parent club.

Maikel Kieftenbeld and Tom Bradshaw return to the bench as the Lions get much-needed options in midfield and attack. They replace Afobe and Besart Topalloj.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace, Bennett, Burey.

Substitutes: Long, Pearce, Kieftenbeld, Ojo, Mahoney, Bradshaw, Lovelace.

Here is the Stoke side:

