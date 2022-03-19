What Benik Afobe will be doing as Millwall play Stoke – plus potentially crucial factor in run-in

BENIK Afobe won’t be putting his feet up despite being unable to play against Stoke City – he will be at the training ground on Saturday as his team-mates prepare to face his parent club.

The Lions are in Stoke aiming to make it nine games unbeaten before the international break.

Afobe scored both goals in the 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday but explained after the game why it’s not a frustration he can’t play this weekend.

“Not really, to be honest. I believe in my team-mates, we’re on a good run. It is what it is,” Afobe said.

“Beginning of the season it doesn’t matter if I’ve scored 30 goals or three goals, I just knew I couldn’t play against Stoke.

“I get a rest. I’m going to train hard Saturday at the training ground and then have my days off like the team and then go again.

“It’s just one game. I’ve missed games before and the team has won without me. QPR was one of the best games of our season and I wasn’t involved because I was injured.

“The team have won without me before and they’ll win again when I’m not playing. Hopefully they’ll get a good result on Saturday.”

The Lions have nine games left this season and are two points off sixth. Gary Rowett’s side should be boosted by attacking players returning from injury, with Sheyi Ojo and Tom Bradshaw in with a chance of featuring against the Potters.

Afobe knows getting those players back could be vital in the run-in.

“We’ve got players who are injured that could get in arguably every Championship team. Not squad but team,” Afobe said.

“We’ve got the likes of Connor [Mahoney] up front who’s not getting a chance, Sheyi, Oli [Burke], Bradders. All these players, to name a few, who could start easily for most teams in the Championship.

“We’ve got a lot of players and for us that’s very positive because as the season goes on teams and defences get weaker and tired. Some teams might just be playing for mid-table and might play the youngsters.

“Whereas we’re getting back players who are going to be hungry, they’re going to want to prove a point, they’re going to want to be a part of it.

“[Wednesday night], you look over to the stand and you see Bradders – he’s buzzing for us, don’t get me wrong, he’s the first person to congratulate me, he loves me and I love him – but he’s thinking, ‘you know what, I want some of that’.

“We want that and we need that, we’re going to need everybody – nine games, potentially 12.

“We’re looking strong. Football is about partnerships. The best thing about this club is that everyone gets on with everyone. I have my own room for away games but I could share with every single player. Whether it’s Zak Lovelace who’s 16 or the oldest player in the team, Bart [Bialkowski], who’s probably one of my best mates in the team.

“We all get on and it shows on the pitch. The lads were more buzzing than me when I scored. It just goes to show how tight a unit this squad is.

“Long may it continue like that because we’re always happy for each other.”

