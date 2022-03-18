Championship preview: Stoke City vs. Millwall – Lions boss must choose striker replacement

MILLWALL have another attacker on the absentee list this weekend as Benik Afobe can’t face parent club Stoke City in the last match before the international break.

Tyler Burey is his likely replacement as the option of switching from 5-2-1-2 to 5-3-2 and replacing a forward with a midfielder looks difficult with George Evans now also set to be out.

Zak Lovelace is a doubt but Sheyi Ojo should be available and Tom Bradshaw could also return.

The Lions should have far more attacking options after the international break when they head into the last eight games of the season.

Stoke City have underachieved this campaign with question marks over the future of manager Michael O’Neill.

The Potters invested heavily this season, bringing in Sam Surridge from Bournemouth in the summer before selling him to Nottingham Forest in January, Ben Wilmot from Watford and Lewis Baker from Chelsea, three of fifteen permanent or loan recruits.

Stoke are 16th, two positions below where they finished last season.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace; Burey, Bennett.

Match odds: Stoke 11/8 Draw 2/1 Millwall 9/4

Last meeting: Championship (October 23, 2021): Millwall 2-1 Stoke (Bradshaw 51’, 61’; Sawyers 20’).

Image: Millwall FC