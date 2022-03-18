Millwall centre-back agrees on ideal scenario as he waits to find out Arsenal’s plans for him

MILLWALL defender Daniel Ballard doesn’t yet know what his parent club Arsenal are planning for him next season.

Ballard, 22, is on a season-long loan from the Gunners and immediately became a first-team regular before his injury setback in November.

Lions manager Gary Rowett has said he would like to keep Ballard, on another loan or a permanent deal.

Ballard has progressed on the loan ladder from Swindon to Blackpool and now Millwall. He is sure to be in demand next season.

“We haven’t spoken about that yet,” Ballard said when asked if there had been any indications from Arsenal. “I’m sure it’s something that will be discussed after the end of this season.

“I have to see what the loan manager says and what they feel is best for me.

“At the moment I’m fully focussed on helping Millwall finish as high up the table as possible. I’m really enjoying my time here. It’s a brilliant group of lads, the spirit in the dressing room is great.”

Ballard has said his ultimate aim is to get into the Arsenal side, but that is unlikely to be as soon as next season as he continues his development playing regularly.

Another loan is likely. With Millwall still in the race for promotion, would another loan with the Lions in the Premier League be the perfect scenario?

Ballard replied: “That would be brilliant, yeah.”

Image: Millwall FC