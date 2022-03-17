Millwall boss expands on George Saville’s changed role this season after idea behind Boro transfer

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett has expanded on the tactical shift in George Saville’s role since the start of the season.

Saville scored 10 goals from midfield in a 4-4-2 formation in 2017-18 before he moved to Middlesbrough that summer.

Rowett was looking for a goal-scoring midfielder for this campaign and the Lions brought Saville back to SE16 from Teesside.

Millwall supporters might have expected Saville to return a similar number of goals this season, but he has only netted two in 32 appearances.

Rowett’s formation at the start of the campaign was 5-3-2, with Saville and George Evans either side of Maikel Kieftenbeld in central midfield on the opening day at QPR.

But the Lions have hit a superb run of form playing two central midfielders and three attacking players in front of a back five. Millwall have won six and drawn two of their last eight games.

Billy Mitchell has been a fixture in midfield. Saville missed a month through injury earlier this year, with Kieftenbeld coming in and playing brilliantly beside Mitchell.

Saville then returned when Kieftenbeld was injured last month and has excelled in a deeper role.

Rowett was asked to explain Saville’s current tactical responsibilities in the side after Wednesday’s 2-0 win at home to Huddersfield Town.

“We started the season playing three in midfield because we felt that would be a good way of, rather than just one fixed striker, we would have two more joining in and have a little bit more flexibility about us,” Rowett said.

“It was a formation we played towards the end of last season and we had some good results with it.

“We felt this season signing Sav would add some goals from midfield, you’re looking at different ways to score goals.

“But after the first six or seven games we just didn’t play it with quite as much quality as I would like.

“So we ended up adding another attacking player. We ended up having the two midfielders in there which changes Sav’s role a little bit. I’ve almost stopped him from getting forward as much.

“He’s shown that different side, he’s shown that discipline, that good quality on the ball. He’s shown leadership in there, particularly this evening.

“And he’ll get judged in a different way.

“If I had had another midfielder tonight I might have gone back to a three in there and let him go a little bit and press.

“But he can only do what he’s asked of, and I think he did it really, really well tonight.”

Image: Millwall FC