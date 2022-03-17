Millwall boss breathes sigh of relief over defender as he avoids missing Stoke and Luton games

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett was pleased he has been spared a major selection headache after Jake Cooper avoided a booking in the 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town at The Den on Wednesday night.

On-pitch skipper Cooper was on nine yellow cards ahead of the 37th league game of the season and one more would have ruled him out of the next two games, at Stoke City on Saturday and Luton Town after the international break.

Millwall are already without Shaun Hutchinson and Ryan Leonard in defence.

Benik Afobe scored both goals against the Terriers but can’t play against parent club Stoke at the weekend.

“Maybe that gave [Afobe] the extra effort today, knowing he wasn’t available for the next game. That’s all you can do,” Rowett said.

“Coops had to defend really well and time his challenges because another yellow card meant he would have missed two games. I’m not quite sure how we would have coped with that. He’s been excellent.

“That means that boundary has been crossed and he’ll be available now.

“It’s about getting through the games, being as competitive as you can. Getting a nice break in the international break is important.”

