Millwall boss on goal target of returning striker – plus forward a doubt for Stoke City clash

GARY Rowett says players returning from injury will put pressure on those in the side to keep their places – and the Millwall boss believes Tom Bradshaw will be determined to get into double-figures.

Rowett said that Bradshaw could return this weekend at Stoke City. The forward has scored seven goals this season, all in an 11-game spell before he injured his knee in January.

Bradshaw scored 10 goals in 2019-20, his best return for the Lions.

Sheyi Ojo was back on the bench as Millwall defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0 at The Den on Wednesday night.

“If you look at the amount of games we have left, there are players who will be coming back determined to finish the season well,” Rowett said.

“Tom Bradshaw scored seven goals in 11 games. If he’s coming back there is no doubt someone like Bradders will be thinking, ‘I want to get into double-figures’.

“So there’s a real motivation for all of those players coming back. That also adds motivation for the ones that want to stay in the team.

“It will also give us really good opportunities not just to change the game within 90 minutes but to rotate some of that energy into the team for certain games.

“If you’ve got two games in quick succession it’s always nice to be able to throw two or three fresh bodies in for the second game. Hopefully we will be in a position to do that.”

Zak Lovelace is an injury doubt for the weekend, but Rowett was pleased to have Ojo available.

Rowett said: “I only wanted to use [Ojo] if I really needed him.

“We’ve got him back on the bench where he’s available probably for 15 minutes. It’s about as good as we can get at the moment.

“He’s looked good in the couple of days of training, that’s all we’ve had. We’re hoping that we might get Bradders back on to the bench for the weekend. But again, he won’t quite be match ready so it’s just about getting more bodies.

“Zak Lovelace got injured in the under-17s [Tuesday], so he was unavailable.

“I think, one more game [before the international break], we might get a body or two back on the bench. But certainly seeing those players coming back will give the players extra impetus.

“And I would imagine after the international break we will have three or four back involved and I think that issue will be put to bed.

“It will just be simply then: Can we win games?”

