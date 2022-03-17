‘We got a few olés off the crowd! – Millwall fans revel in win but striker unlucky not to get hat-trick

GARY Rowett felt Benik Afobe was “really unlucky” not to bag a hat-trick against Huddersfield Town.

Afobe had to be happy scoring both goals in the 2-0 win over the Terriers at The Den on Wednesday night.

Rowett thought Afobe could have been heading home with the match ball.

“Really unlucky, you look at some of the moments. We’ve hit the bar, it was a penalty when the lad blocks it on the line with his hand, his hand’s up in the air, I think it was [Lewis] O’Brien,” Rowett said. “The keeper’s made two or three fabulous saves and Benik’s missed another good chance, it’s probably far better than his second goal.

“That’s what you’d rather talk about, talking about creating lots of opportunities rather than missing them. He took his two, he’ll be disappointed he didn’t have a hat-trick.

“But I think the bigger picture is that it was a really good performance on and off the ball today, it was disciplined and fabulous again.”

The Lions dominated the game after the first 10 minutes against a side that were on a 17-game unbeaten run.

The hosts kept possession late on as they didn’t give the Yorkshire side a chance to get back into the game.

It was also a fifth clean sheet in a row.

Rowett added: “It is [good to keep another clean sheet] and the nice bit about tonight is anyone who’s watched us play, yes, we’re resilient, yes, we’re hard-working, but we’ve also shown some really good attacking quality at times.

“You look at the pitch, years gone by when maybe the pitch wasn’t good and maybe you can out-battle and make it awkward for teams. We’ve probably got the best pitch in the league and tonight I thought we moved the ball, our transition and the way we broke was excellent. Our front three, we caused them a lot of problems, that’s why we played that way rather than a two and a one.

“Late on we actually kept possession and moved the ball across the pitch and even got a few ‘olés’ off the crowd! You don’t hear that too many times. I’m sure they enjoyed it.”

Image: Millwall FC