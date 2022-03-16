‘Up there’ – Millwall boss on Huddersfield Town win and display of league’s ‘best wing-back’

GARY Rowett said Millwall’s display was “up there” with one of their best of the season as they defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0 at The Den on Wednesday.

The Lions ended the Terriers’ 17-game unbeaten run in the league to move to within two points of sixth and they are just six points behind Huddersfield, who are third.

Benik Afobe scored a goal in each half.

“It’s up there, just due to the fact that the opposition are in such a good run of form, flying high in the league,” Rowett said.

“They’re a difficult side to play, some of their tactical nuances make it so difficult to play high up the pitch all the time.

“[Lewis] O’Brien and [Duane] Holmes play behind your midfield so as soon as one jumps they just try and exploit those spaces.

“The first 10 minutes we thought they would play a four, they have been playing a four recently in almost like a 4-4-2 with [Sorba] Thomas off the front. I think they remembered our game up there when Thomas was so good, and played him as a wing-back.

“So it changed one or two bits but we’ve played against that so many times it wasn’t too difficult.

“After [the first 10 minutes], in terms of possession, we had more, in terms of chances I thought we completely dominated the game.”

Sorba assisted Jonathan Hogg for the winner when the sides met last October, but Rowett felt Scott Malone won the battle down that side of the pitch in this contest.

Rowett said: “If Scotty was a bit disappointed up there as to how that battle went, I think tonight he more than made up for it. I thought he was outstanding.

“He kept running off Thomas all the time. That energy when he goes forward, I’ve said it before, I don’t think there’s a better left wing-back in the division.

“His attacking quality is so good. He got in some brilliant positions and it was just that last little pass and they seemed to get back and just condense the box and make it difficult to pick someone out.

“He was outstanding tonight along with a lot of our players, it’s hard to pick one individual out because there were so many good performances.”

Image: Millwall FC