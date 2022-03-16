REPORT: Millwall 2-0 Huddersfield Town

By Ryan Loftus at The Den for NewsAtDen

BENIK Afobe’s double earned Millwall a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at The Den to extend their unbeaten league run to eight games as they moved to within two points of the play-offs.

Afobe struck in the 27th and 57th minutes to take his tally for the season to nine as the Lions ended the Terriers’ 17-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

They were two sublime finishes from the on-loan Stoke City striker as Millwall moved closer to the play-off spots with nine games remaining.

Lions manager Gary Rowett will have been delighted with his team’s dominant display against a Huddersfield side that hadn’t lost in the league since November.

Match details

The away side started brighter, carrying most of the threat. Bartosz Bialkowski was in action just seven minutes in, first to deny Lewis O’Brien and then to get down to Duane Holmes’ goal-bound effort from the resulting corner.

The Terriers came close two minutes later, when top-scorer Danny Ward’s lobbed effort landed just the wrong side of Bialkowski’s crossbar.

However, Millwall grew into the game and dominated the visitors for the remainder of the first half.

Afobe had two sights at goal but both times couldn’t quite get a shot away, denied by Huddersfield keeper Lee Nicholls on 12 minutes and defender Pearson in the 22nd minute.

But third time was the charm for the Lions’ striker, who gave his side the lead five minutes later. Jonathan Hogg’s loose pass was collected by Jed Wallace who played in Afobe. Huddersfield appeared to have dealt with the Millwall counter after Mason Bennett’s effort was blocked, but the ball found its way back to Afobe who calmly slotted home from just inside the 18-yard box.

Millwall’s dominance didn’t relent after the break. Afobe missed a golden chance to double his tally on 55 minutes but his effort from Bennett’s cut-back was straight at Nicholls.

Two minutes later, the frontman had his second. Huddersfield failed to clear a Millwall free-kick and the ball broke to Afobe, who smashed his first-time effort into the bottom-right corner.

It was almost a hat-trick for Afobe on 71 minutes, but his close-range header from a corner hit the bar and Daniel Ballard’s follow-up was superbly palmed off the line by Nicholls.

Afobe was again denied by the woodwork as his glancing header struck the bottom of the upright on 82 minutes.

Takeaways

Unbeaten run continues

The Lions are now unbeaten in eight games in the league, this latest victory ending Huddersfield’s long unbeaten run.

Millwall appear to be hitting top gear as the business end of the season approaches and will surely have the confidence now to take on anyone in the league.

The dominance on display against the Championship’s form side will have others looking over their shoulders at Rowett’s side.

Afobe on fire

On a night when his parent club Stoke – Millwall’s next opponents – lost 2-1 at Cardiff City, Afobe put on a truly great display and was unlucky not to go home with the match ball.

After six games without a goal, the frontman was starting to receive some criticism but this superb finishes reminded everyone of his quality.

He reached 50 Championship goals and bagged his first brace for the Lions.

Afobe will be a big miss against the Potters at the weekend.

Mason Bennett a key man

Bennett put in another fantastic display, forcing Huddersfield to change formation and reinforce the right side of their defence.

Despite his injury troubles, he has become a key player for the Lions. He is undoubtedly in the form of his career.

Millwall fans will be hoping he stays fit for the run-in, as he is bound to play a big part.

Impenetrable back-line

The Lions have now only conceded one goal at home in seven games and have kept five clean sheets on the spin.

Rowett’s side are back to their impenetrable best, which will hopefully hold them in good stead for the remainder of the season.

Sheyi Ojo returns to the squad

Millwall fans will have been buoyed to see Ojo return to the match-day squad after he recovered from an ankle injury.

Despite not getting on the pitch, his presence on Wednesday night was a major boost given how many injuries the Lions have suffered in attack this season.

Ojo was playing his best football for Millwall before his injury – let’s hope he can pick up where he left off.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace, Afobe, Bennett (Burey, 80).

Substitutes: Long, Pearce, Muller, Topalloj, Mahoney, Ojo.

Image: Millwall FC