TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Huddersfield Town – Same XI but boosted by return of Liverpool loanee

MILLWALL take on Huddersfield Town at The Den on Wednesday night as they aim to close the gap to the top six.

The Lions are five points off the play-offs, the Terriers third, two points behind AFC Bournemouth.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett names an unchanged team.

But there is a boost as Sheyi Ojo returns to the bench.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace; Afobe, Bennett.

Substitutes: Long, Pearce, Muller, Topalloj, Mahoney, Ojo, Burey.

Huddersfield Town:

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 Carlos Corberán makes 2️⃣ changes for tonight’s @SkyBetChamp game at Millwall! ➡️ Levi Colwill and Duane Holmes ⬅ Ollie Turton and Danel Sinani (both subs)#htafc | @SportsBrokerHQ pic.twitter.com/9fzTQqaa2U — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) March 16, 2022

Image: Millwall FC