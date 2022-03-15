Millwall defender’s ban risk against Huddersfield – with striker already unavailable at Stoke City

JAKE Cooper needs to avoid a booking against Huddersfield Town at The Den on Wednesday to escape a two-game suspension.

Cooper has picked up nine bookings in the league this season – including one in each of the last three games – ahead of the next cut-off point of 37 matches, which is against the Terriers.

If Cooper does pick up another yellow card, he would miss the trip to Stoke City on Saturday, along with Benik Afobe who can’t face his parent club.

Lions boss Gary Rowett thinks it’s doubtful he will have any of his current injured players back available against Huddersfield.

Ryan Leonard and Sheyi Ojo are the closest to returning.

“We’ve got a few possibilities that might be able to edge onto the bench but at the moment that’s very unlikely,” Rowett said.

“Benik won’t be available for the Stoke game and if Coops picks up one more booking he’ll be unavailable as well.

“We’re conscious of where we are, we’re conscious of what bodies we need so we’re certainly trying as hard as we can [to get players back from injury].

“The sports science and medical teams have been working incredibly hard to see if they can get those players back and available.”

