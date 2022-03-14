NewsAtDen’s February Millwall Player of the Month

Monday, March 14, 2022
MURRAY Wallace has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for February, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 29-year-old Millwall defender carded an average score of 7.5 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last month. Wallace was an ever-present in six games and scored the opening goal in the 2-1 win against Cardiff City.

Wallace ended the month with a better average rating than Danny McNamara (7.35) and Mason Bennett (7.03).

