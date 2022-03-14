NewsAtDen’s February Millwall Player of the Month

MURRAY Wallace has been voted NewsAtDen’s Millwall Player of the Month for February, based on ratings by Lions fans.

The 29-year-old Millwall defender carded an average score of 7.5 in NewsAtDen’s player-rating system last month. Wallace was an ever-present in six games and scored the opening goal in the 2-1 win against Cardiff City.

Wallace ended the month with a better average rating than Danny McNamara (7.35) and Mason Bennett (7.03).

Image: Millwall FC