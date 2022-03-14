‘Doesn’t do anyone any good to mention it’ – Millwall’s Billy Mitchell after Middlesbrough draw

MILLWALL midfielder Billy Mitchell felt Lions fans helped the side get a point against Middlesbrough on Saturday – as they stayed in the hunt for “the goal I don’t want to mention”.

Millwall are three points off sixth, and boss Gary Rowett and his players are being asked more frequently whether they can they can grab a place in the play-offs.

But the Lions have been here before in recent seasons and fallen just short. Millwall finished eighth in 2017-18 and 2019-20 after having a chance to finish sixth with two games left.

Mitchell feels it doesn’t do “any good to anyone to mention it” and the current mantra is the next game is all that counts.

Millwall are unbeaten in seven games and have taken 17 points in that time to get right back into the promotion mix.

They won five in a row but have been involved in real scraps to get a point in their last two games, following up their 0-0 draw against Blackburn Rovers with another against Boro.

There was a season-high crowd at The Den on Saturday, as their latest league game in their quest for that unmentionable target drew in 16,734, more than the FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace (16,646))

Mitchell enjoyed the occasion, especially as a Lions fan.

“Big time. The team are doing all right at the moment and for me and the other boys there is nothing better than playing in front of a sold-out Den,” Mitchell said. “It definitely helped us, me personally because I was knackered after playing a lot of games back to back. I loved it.

“Perhaps we’re peaking at the right time coming into the last part of the season. I think we’ve just solidified ourselves in terms of not conceding as many goals which we didn’t do in the first part of the season.

“The fact that we’ve not conceded has meant that we’ve been able to go and win games with just a simple set-piece, which we’re obviously pretty good at.

“If you can’t win then at least don’t get beat and take a point and that’s what we’ve done.

“We’ve good options in [defence], they are absolute units. Not only have they been really good defensively but you’ve seen Coops [Jake Cooper] has gone and scored a few goals for us as well. We’ve got the best of both worlds.”

Mitchell, 20, has played 36 games this season, 10 more than in his previous two full seasons combined.

Saturday’s game was a typical blood-and-thunder Championship contest.

“It was brutal, but that’s the Championship. You’ve got to get on with it and accept it and a part of me likes that,” Mitchell said.

“I’ve really, really enjoyed it. Last season was frustrating because of the injury at the beginning. My body is still adapting and I’m still young, still learning, but it’s going to be bode me well going into next year. There is nothing I won’t have seen this season. Personally I’m really happy and glad the staff are giving me the opportunity.

“My role slightly varies depending on which midfield partner I play with. Perhaps if I’m playing with George Evans and Maikel Kieftenbeld I might have a little bit more licence to go forward. When I play with [George] Saville he’s the one that tends to run into the box.

“But you have to be adaptable. I spoke to the manager the other day and I think he sees me as more of a defensive midfielder.

“With every game I’m getting more of an idea of what he wants from me and if I can deliver that then hopefully I’ll stay in the team.”

Mitchell explained how playing regularly has improved his game.

“I’d say it’s just how confident I feel,” he said. “I wouldn’t say there’s anything you’re going to watch and say, ‘that’s massively changed from last season’. It’s more a feeling of walking out on the pitch and belonging, feeling like I can influence and be a pivotal part of the team for Millwall. That’s just the feeling I have myself, it’s nice and it takes a while to get there.

“One of the first games after I came back in I think I played right wing-back and it was at home to Blackpool. I remember we had a corner on the right and I was so in my head because I hadn’t played for a while, I was thinking, ‘the game is going on, I’ve got to concentrate here’. Whereas now you’re much more aware of what’s going on and I think that just comes with time on the pitch.

“Everyone’s different. Zak Lovelace came on today and he’s probably one of the most confident characters I know. Not everyone’s like that but I think experience is one of the most valuable things you can have as a footballer.”

The Lions have played four play-off rivals in their last seven games. They face another, Huddersfield, at The Den on Wednesday.

Mitchell said: “Those are the types of games you want to play in. Every game in the Championship is tough but especially when everyone is fighting for that goal that I don’t want to mention.

“We’ve got another tough one coming up on Wednesday. All the teams are closely matched at the minute in the top half of the table.

“I don’t think it does any good to anyone to mention it. At the end of the day you can’t get ahead of yourself. My main focus now is recovering from today and going again on Wednesday against Huddersfield.

“We’ve got such a good group not just in terms of quality football players but also characters. There are no teams I look and think we can’t at least get a result against. That’s quite a powerful feeling.”

