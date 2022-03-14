Millwall boss on Arsenal defender’s rapid recovery to help Lions to clean sheet against Middlesbrough

GARY Rowett praised Daniel Ballard’s “professionalism” and “intelligence” after the defender helped Millwall to a fourth consecutive clean sheet in their 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Ballard was a major doubt for the game after going off with a groin problem at half-time in Millwall’s goalless draw at Blackburn Rovers just four days earlier.

Rowett explained how the defender got back so quickly.

“He’s an incredibly professional lad,” Rowett said. “It was a combination really of the fact he desperately wanted to play and the fact that his injury wasn’t that serious. He’s had them before and they’ve always healed quite quickly.

“We probably wouldn’t have put him back in today but yesterday he was saying he couldn’t feel anything, said he felt absolutely fine.

“We went through some slow steps to see if he was okay. Arsenal were happy for him to be involved so I’m glad he got through it.”

Ballard has made 25 appearances for the Lions this season and quickly established himself as one of the most important players in the side after his move from the Gunners.

“Dan is a very competitive centre-half, that’s why we’re a good fit for him. For him, it’s continuing to learn those little nuances of where and when to go tight,” Rowett said.

“In a three [in the centre of defence], you saw it second half, we had an opportunity to go and step and [for him to] show he’s a good a good footballer as well and has a good range of passes when he steps in.

“He can show that other side to his game but he’s been very good for us so far. We do our diligence on any player we bring in and I think with Dan he’s shown that at each level he’s played [ that he’s comfortable]. He was comfortable in League One with Blackpool. He’s come through in a slightly less conventional way than some of the Arsenal players.

“Every time he steps up he seems to deal with it. He’s done the same with Northern Ireland. He’s had to play on the left at times and dealt with that.

“He’s a good player and a very intelligent player as well who picks things up very quickly.”

Image: Millwall FC