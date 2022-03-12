Millwall manager Gary Rowett on bringing on 16-year-old for his longest spell in a first-team match

GARY Rowett was pleased with Zak Lovelace’s cameo in the 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough – after putting the 16-year-old on instead of Tyler Burey as Millwall chased an opener.

Lovelace was the only substitute against Chris Wilder’s side, coming on in the 71st minute and showing glimpses of his talent.

Rowett was asked if, as Burey had done, Lovelace was knocking on the manager’s door asking for a chance.

“He’s a confident lad, I don’t think he’s quite that confident, at 16 knocking on the manager’s door saying I want to play!” Rowett said.

“But, every time he gets an opportunity he looks like he might take it.

“I just felt today it would have been easier to bring Tyler on. Tyler’s had a couple of games where he’s not quite been as good as he was previously. It happens with a young player, it always happens.

“I felt today to give Zak a chance to see what he could do, stretch his legs for 30 minutes, a bit more time on the pitch to get a flavour of what he’s capable of.

“He made some really good runs. Some good touches. I felt it was more a game for an out-and-out striker than it was for a winger looking for that space.

“I was pleased with a lot of the performance. Defensively we looked sound again but just needed a little bit more to unlock the door going forward.”

