Millwall manager on not using more subs against Boro – and two more players who are struggling

GARY Rowett says he is “incredibly impressed” with how his squad have responded to an injury crisis – and explained why he didn’t use more of his bench in the 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough.

Despite having eight players unavailable against their play-off rivals, Millwall stretched their unbeaten run to seven games and are three points off sixth with 10 fixtures left.

Zak Lovelace was the only substitute against Chris Wilder’s side when he replaced Mason Bennett in the 71st minute.

Daniel Ballard started despite going off with a groin problem in the 0-0 raw against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

And Rowett revealed Scott Malone and George Evans also had issues against Boro.

“I’ve been incredibly impressed over this period. When times are a little bit tougher you see how people respond and react. I think the whole squad has pulled together incredibly well,” Rowett said.

“Sometimes in those second halves they’re defined by the ability to bring two or three fresh players on to change the game, or to be able to make a couple of changes to your starting team to allow that freshness to change the game.

“Again, you think about the opportunity to bring a [Tom] Bradshaw, [Sheyi] Ojo or [Oliver] Burke on today. It could have been a big difference in the game.

“But our players worked hard, worked tirelessly. With five at the back it’s always difficult to get a body further forward, but you sacrifice some of the defensive solidity we’ve had in a lot of the games. We’re still creating chances. In all but the Blackburn game we’ve still created chances to win games.

“We worked hard but the finishing touch wasn’t quite there today.

“Hopefully the fans have seen a performance from a team that are trying everything they can to win the game.”

Rowett left Tyler Burey on the bench against Boro.

He explained: “I thought there wasn’t loads and loads of space in the game for Tyler, that’s why I put Zak on.

“I felt Jed [Wallace] had moments when he looked dangerous and Benik [Afobe] had a couple of moments when he created a chance for himself.

“Scotty Malone was struggling today with an illness but worked incredibly hard, thought he did really well against [Isaiah] Jones who’s a dangerous player.

“Dan Ballard, unbelievable recovery, didn’t feel it so looked good. He felt his hamstring a little bit but nothing too serious.

“And Evo was on the bench after feeling his calf in the warm-up so I couldn’t bring him on.

“Look, we are where we are. We’re working hard and hoping to get one or two players back maybe before the international break to be on the bench.

“I think that will massively help us.”

Image: Millwall FC