Millwall boss Gary Rowett felt his side created best chances against Boro as he reacts to draw

GARY Rowett felt Millwall created the better opportunities in their 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough at The Den on Saturday – but admitted a point each was a fair reflection of an intense game.

Scott Malone, Murray Wallace and Jake Cooper had the best chances for the Lions, who were aiming for a fourth consecutive home league win but had to settle for a seventh game unbeaten.

Marcus Tavernier hit the bar with a fourth-minute free-kick.

“Firstly I thought it was a really competitive game between two teams trying to win,” Rowett said. “A 0-0 probably wasn’t a fair reflection in some ways of the match. There were lots of moments in both boxes to keep you on your toes as a manager on the sideline.

“We knew with a full house we wanted to start quite brightly and aggressively and both teams competed really well, a few cards early on and the referee had his hands full with a few decisions. There was a little bit of a lack of consistency on one or two but it was a difficult game to referee.

“It was pretty even, there wasn’t much in it. First half they transitioned quite well on us a couple of times with their forwards, Connolly, Balogun dropping in. Maybe once or twice we were a little bit wasteful in possession which allowed them to go and counter. Their free-kick hits the bar in probably the one big moment.

“Second half we probably had a little less of the ball than we would have liked but they’re a difficult side to try to press because their two central midfielders just play outside you and stop people from getting up the pitch and getting close.

“I actually think we had the better chances in the game, most of theirs were set-pieces. We had a couple and the one big one for me – aside from Benik’s which he fashions himself and drags it back inside and you’re hoping for that next little bit of quality but he was inches away – was from his overhead-kick. It was a good move, young Zak [Lovelace] was involved in it, overhead-kick and Scotty ends up being unmarked in the middle of the box. Any sort of touch and I think he goes and scores. The touch just runs away from him.

“That was kind of symptomatic of a little bit of our lack of the final bit today. That just stops us from having a chance to win the game.

“Another couple, Muzza hit the bar from a set-piece, Coops with a good header and a great save top from [Joe] Lumley.

“We had the better moments but I couldn’t say we did so much more to win the game or created so much more to win the game.

“It was probably a fair reflection, a draw, it was a tough game and a hard-earned point from both teams.”

