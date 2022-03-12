Millwall supporters answer call from fan collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

MILLWALL fans can donate essential items at the game against Middlesbrough at The Den today to be taken by a Lions supporter to Poland to aid Ukrainians who have fled from the Russian invasion of their country.

Millwall fan Pete Millington-Lee is travelling to Poland on April 5. It is estimated that around 1.5million Ukrainians have crossed into Poland since the Russian attack started on February 24.

The game against Boro is close to a sell-out and supporters can donate at the Millwall Supporters’ Club stand.

There will also be a collection at the match against Huddersfield Town in SE16 next Wednesday.

Pete told NewsAtDen: “Like everyone watching the news, just can’t stand kids getting caught up in this mess.”

Millwall fans have one again got behind another charitable cause as they seek to give what help they can as the situation becomes desperate for millions trying to escape the conflict.

Off to Poland on the 5th April. Stand by for collection dates and venues. We will be collecting: – Baby food/nappies/toiletries – Baby clothes/blankets – Toddler clothes – Children’s clothes up to 10 years – Tinned food #Millwall 🇺🇦 — Pete M-L (@Millie1555) March 10, 2022

🇺🇦 Arthur’s Run 2 Help support @Millie1555’s trip to Poland at tomorrow’s #Millwall game. We will be collecting: – Baby food/nappies/toiletries – Baby clothes/blankets – Toddler clothes – Children’s clothes up to 10 years – Tinned food Donate at MSC table by SE16 pic.twitter.com/J4ns4dYMQR — Millwall Supporters’ Club (@TheMillwallFans) March 11, 2022

Image: Millwall FC