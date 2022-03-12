REPORT: Millwall 0-0 Middlesbrough

By Simeon Wright at The Den for NewsAtDen

MILLWALL made it a season-equalling seven matches unbeaten and despite dropping two places in the Championship to 11th, they moved one three points off sixth after their 0-0 draw against play-off rivals Middlesbrough at The Den on Saturday.

The game was keenly contested and both sides will feel like they had the chances to come away with a vital win.

Nottingham Forest and Coventry move above the Lions with emphatic wins over Reading and Sheffield United.

Boro remain two points above Millwall and keep their eighth position.

Lions defenders Murray Wallace and Jake Cooper came equally close in the second half, denied by the bar and Boro goalkeeper Joe Lumley respectively.

Gary Rowett had his keeper Bartosz Balkowski to thank on a couple of occasions, as well as the woodwork right at the beginning of the match.

It is a fourth consecutive clean sheet, too, for the Lions, but after five consecutive wins two goalless draws means sixth spot probably isn’t quite as close as Rowett would have hoped heading into the last week before the next international break.

Match details

Middlesbrough carried near enough all the threat in a rough-and-tumble first half, the closest effort coming through Marcus Tavernier who struck the crossbar from 25 yards with a fourth-minute free-kick.

Millwall soon after had Bialkowski to thank for the score remaining 0-0 in the 11th minute as Aaron Connolly slid in Folarin Balogun, but the on-loan Arsenal striker could scarcely get his shot off from 12 yards thanks to the onrushing Lions keeper.

Rowett’s side created very little from open play all match but went ultra-close in the 49th minute when Scott Malone’s deep corner was headed back across goal and against Lumley’s crossbar by Murray Wallace. On the hour-mark it would have been three goals in four games for Lions skipper Cooper but for an excellent save by Lumley, springing across his line to keep out the big centre-half’s header.

Moments earlier, Benik Afobe’s acrobatic attempt had created a glaring opening for Malone which the defender wasted with a poor touch.

In the 85th minute, Afobe turned Neil Taylor inside-out but shot waywardly over from just inside the box.

Takeaways

Latest unbeaten run continues

Millwall went nine league games unbeaten last season and seven at the start of this campaign.

There was another seven-game run without defeat in the infancy of Rowett’s reign in charge in autumn 2019.

And of course Neil Harris’ 17 without defeat between January and April 2018.

The latter sequence almost took the Lions to the play-offs. Millwall are very much in it again as they aim to go a couple of places better than their finishes in eighth in 2018 and 2020.

Ballard vs. Balogun: Battle of the Arsenal loanees

By virtue of the score-line, it was a closely-fought battle which Lions favourite Daniel Ballard effectively won.

Forward Balogun might have had a penalty in the 23rd minute when his burst into the Millwall box ended in him going down under Ballard’s challenge, but shouts for a spot kick were quickly waved away by referee Robert Jones.

Balogun started on the opening day for Arsenal in their 2-0 loss at Brentford and made a further Premier League appearance before joining the Teessiders in January.

Ballard has yet to feature for the Gunners but has been a key man at the back in SE16 this campaign.

Another shut-out for in-form back six

Bialkowski, Ballard, Cooper, Wallace, Danny McNamara and Malone have three consecutive games together and given away a grand total of zero goals.

In fact, it is four shut-outs in a row for Millwall and just two conceded within this fine unbeaten run.

Although successive 0-0 draws of course points to a need to improve at the other end.

Tyler Burey on the bench

Burey was on the front of the match programme, but did not appear on the field as Rowett opted instead for another young forward, 16-year-old Zak Lovelace, when Mason Bennett departed the pitch in the 70th minute.

Burey was replaced by Alex Pearce 57 minutes into Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at Blackburn, with Rowett saying that though he had been “brilliant” since becoming a fixture in the side, he had struggled ever so slightly playing out of position at times.

Boro carded significantly less

By half-time, three of Millwall’s back five (Cooper, Ballard and Malone) had seen yellow, with Jed Wallace booked for dissent late in the first period.

Millwall fans and boss Rowett were understandably upset by this as Boro’s Matt Crooks escaped punishment early on after going in heavy on George Saville, once of the Teesside club himself.

Cooper’s booking came inside four minutes, while Ballard took his for foul on Balogun.

In the 18th minute, there was a true flashpoint occured when Malone clashed with fellow wing-back Isiah Jones right in front of the two dugouts. Both saw yellow.

That flurry of yellows stopped altogether in the second-half, as referee Jones’ cards remained somewhat surprisingly in his pocket for the rest of the match.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace; Afobe, Bennett (Lovelace, 71).

Substitutes: Long, Pearce, Mahoney, Evans, Burey, Muller.

Image: Millwall FC