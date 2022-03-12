TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Middlesbrough – one Lions change as forward returns to starting XI

MILLWALL host play-off rivals Middlesbrough at The Den on Saturday afternoon as they aim to extend their unbeaten run to seven games.

The Lions are ninth, two points behind the Tesssiders in eighth.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes one change to the side that started in the 0-0 draw at Blackburn Rovers as Mason Bennett comes in for Tyler Burey, who drops to the bench.

Image: Millwall FC