Millwall boss on whether Middlesbrough’s FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea could be distraction

GARY Rowett doesn’t think Middlesbrough will have one eye on their FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea on Saturday week – as he praised Chris Wilder for the job he has done on Teesside.

Millwall, in ninth, are two points behind Boro in eighth ahead of the clash at The Den this weekend.

Middlesbrough were 14th when they sacked Neil Warnock last November before they appointed Wilder whose first game was a 1-1 draw against the Lions at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro’s three games in this season’s competition have all gone to extra-time. After their 3-2 win at Mansfield, they knocked out Manchester United on penalties and then Tottenham Hotspur.

Although Boro have lost three league games in seven since their 8-7 penalty shout-out win over United in the fourth round – one more than in Wilder’s first 11 games in charge – they did draw with QPR and beat Derby County in their next two matches after that victory at Old Trafford.

Boro also defeated play-off rivals Luton Town four days after their 1-0 win at home to Spurs in the fifth round.

The Lions have recent experience of trying to manage the emotions of a run to the quarter-finals of the competition while maintaining league form.

Neil Harris’ side won only three of their last 20 league games after the start of their FA Cup campaign in 2018-19.

The key victory was their 2-0 defeat of West Bromwich Albion at The Den on the weekend they would have been playing Manchester City in the semi-finals if they had held on to a 2-0 lead over Brighton with two minutes left of their quarter-final.

The Lions stayed up by four points that season.

Middlesbrough have to travel to Birmingham City on Tuesday before taking on Thomas Tuchel’s side at home.

“It’s never easy, but they beat Tottenham in what was a fantastic performance and they followed it up with another good result,” Rowett said.

“That’s not easy, it’s a difficult thing to do.

“Any team that gets involved in a cup run, part of that excitement is to make sure you don’t lose sight of what you want to do in the league.

“But Chris is an experienced manager and I don’t imagine that will be an issue for them.

“They’ve got a really good squad of players to be able to navigate those games. So I can’t see it being an issue.

“The credit should be the fact that they’re having such a good season. Chris has had a real impact since he’s come in.”

