Championship preview: Millwall vs. Middlesbrough – team news and predicted XI for crucial clash

MILLWALL are aiming to extend their unbeaten league run at The Den to six games on Saturday when they face one of their rivals for a top-six place.

Over their previous 15 games before their trip to Sheffield United on Tuesday night, only Huddersfield had accumulated more points than Middlesbrough’s 32.

In the same period, and before they played Blackburn Rovers this week, the Lions were eighth in that form table with 25 points.

However, over the last 10 games, the Lions are fifth and Boro 11th after their 4-1 defeat at the Blades in mid-week. .

Millwall manager Gary Rowett won five consecutive league games for the first time as a manager last weekend when the Lions defeated Reading 1-0.

If the hosts beat Boro, it will be the first time Millwall have won four home league games in a row under Rowett.

Boro’s form has wobbled from late January after a run of six wins and a draw in seven games. They have lost three of their last nine, including a shock 3-2 defeat at Barnsley.

Chris Wilder’s return to Bramall Lane was his first since he was sacked by United last year.

“It was a little bit more than painful. It was a really poor performance from us,” Wilder said in his post-match press conference.

“It wasn’t a tactical battle, they just out-performed us individually. There are no positives for us tonight.

“I’m quite shocked how poor the players were, there’s no hiding place. I’ve got no complaints about the result.

“I thought we’d trained really well and I got a good vibe from the players before the game. I didn’t expect us to play in that manner. It’s a real eye-opener.”

However, under Wilder – whose first match in charge was the 1-1 draw at home to the Lions in November – the Teesside club have gone from 14th to promotion contenders and are a safe bet to be involved in the top-six fight at the end of the season.

Millwall’s injury problems appeared to be easing slightly this week as Mason Bennett returned in the 0-0 draw against Blackburn Rovers.

But then Daniel Ballard went off with a groin injury at Ewood Park. That leaves the Lions short on the right side of their defence, with Shaun Hutchinson and Ryan Leonard also expected to be unavailable.

Leonard and Sheyi Ojo are back training but Rowett hasn’t given specific dates for their potential returns. Ojo said this week he was “nearly there”.

Middlesbrough have sold out their away allocation of 1,978.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, M Wallace, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace; Afobe, Bennett.

Match odds: Millwall 15/8 Draw 5/2 Middlesbrough 7/4

Last meeting: Championship (November 20, 2021): Middlesbrough 1-1 Millwall (Crooks 15’; Bamba og 27’).

