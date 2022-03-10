Millwall manager on prospects of getting Arsenal’s Dan Ballard on permanent or another loan deal

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has reiterated his desire to keep Daniel Ballard and would be open to another loan deal – but he admitted that is all down to Arsenal.

Centre-back Ballard, 22, has impressed this season on his temporary spell from the Gunners. He has made 24 appearances but that would be a lot more if knee surgery hadn’t kept him out for more than three months.

Ballard had just got back into the side but then went off with a groin problem at half-time in the 0-0 draw against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday. Rowett was hopeful afterwards it wasn’t too serious but he is a doubt to face Middlesbrough this weekend.

Rowett has taken a player on loan twice, Ryan Woods joining in consecutive seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

But Northern Ireland international Ballard is likely to be in high demand if he stays fit and continues to impress. That could put him out of Millwall’s reach.

NewsAtDen asked Rowett before the Rovers game if there had been any discussions with Arsenal over their plans for him.

“Those things will be left to the club to do that work,” Rowett said. “For me, Dan’s been out so our focus has been on getting him back in and making sure we look after him and that he recovers properly.

“Someone like Dan Ballard, I’ve said it before, we’d love to keep him at the club, whether that’s on loan or whether that’s permanently.

“But he’s Arsenal’s player and I’m sure they’ve got a plan for him long-term that’s maybe not the exact one we would hope for.

“We’ll see. We’ll get through to the end of the season and see where we are then.”

Millwall are chasing a play-off place with 11 games to go. Rowett’s Derby side were in the top four over a 14-game period in 2017-18 before they finished sixth and then lost to Fulham in the play-off semi-finals.

He was asked if he would prefer to be the side in pursuit or if there is more pressure being in the top six at this point of the season.

“I don’t necessarily think so, every group is different,” Rowett said. “My experience was you don’t want to be dropping out of the top six in poor form close to the end of the season.

“There are still quite a lot of games left to go. But you certainly don’t want it to be five or six games to go and you’re dropping out and other teams are gaining momentum.

“But I don’t think there is any right way to do it. If you’ve got a bit of experience and can navigate some of the ups and downs in this division then you’ll finish where you deserve to finish.”

Image: Millwall FC