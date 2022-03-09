Millwall’s Jed Wallace: Premier League fans will be ‘secretly’ hoping the Lions get promoted

JED Wallace thinks a lot of Premier League supporters will “secretly” be hoping that Millwall get promoted – so they can experience facing them home and away.

The Lions are just four points off sixth with 11 games left this season after their 0-0 draw at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

Millwall face promotion contenders Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town in their next two games, both at The Den.

The Lions have only spent two seasons in their history in the top flight of English football.

Just eight points separate Blackburn in fourth and Preston in 12th in one of the most competitive top-six races in recent seasons.

“I think secretly there will be a lot of football fans around the country who quite like the prospect of going to Millwall home and away,” Wallace told BBC Radio London at Ewood Park.

“I think they’d quite enjoy it, as much as they might not want to admit it.

“The old, working-class football clubs in this country are what football’s foundations are built on and I think deep down a lot of British football fans really appreciate them clubs.

“Obviously I want us to get promoted but imagine if Luton got promoted, what a great story that would be.

“That’s the beauty of football, you get these clubs that do so much in terms of transfers and it’s a wide open league.”

Image: Pro Sports Images