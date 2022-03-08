Millwall’s Gary Rowett gives update on on-loan Arsenal defender forced off at Blackburn Rovers

GARY Rowett said a groin problem forced Daniel Ballard off at half-time in the 0-0 draw against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

George Evans came on at the break for Ballard, who was making just his second start since knee surgery last December.

Millwall were already without nine players but Rowett hopes Ballard’s setback is not too serious.

“We started okay for about 10, 15 minutes and after that you could just see the energy wasn’t in the team. I knew that would happen at some point,” Rowett said on Millwall’s Recast.

“I think we’ve lost another player in Dan Ballard who came off at half-time. He just felt a little bit of a tweak in his groin but I’m hoping it’s not too serious.

“Again, we had to patch up, that’s just the way it is at the moment.

“If you think about the first game against Blackburn at home, we dominated and should have won the game. They scored a set-piece without causing us any other problems and took a point.

“Today they dominated the game and Bart [Bialkowski] has had to make an incredible save. They missed a couple of half-chances but other than that we’ve just defended.

“Sometimes you have to do that. There’s not much else to do at the moment. If we haven’t got our game together on the ball then we’ve had to dig things out.

“Not being able to change many players, freshen the side up, players having to go again on the back of being out injured for a while, you could just see that tonight, that we couldn’t get any sort of zip about our play.

“A few moments second half when we break and get into some encouraging positions but don’t quite make that final pass.

“We had to defend. Our fans helped us, got behind us, gave the players a really good ovation at the end because they can see the effort.

“But to come to fourth-place Blackburn and be able to come away with a clean sheet and grind another result out, I can’t be disappointed with. I think the players are doing unbelievably well at the moment.

“We’ve just got to try to get some energy back for the weekend. I don’t know how we’re going to do it but we have to try.”

