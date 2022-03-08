Millwall boss has big praise for players amid incredible injury crisis – but makes admission

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett praised the resoluteness of his side after their 0-0 draw against Blackburn Rovers – but said the Lions need players back to take the pressure off those bearing the load at the moment.

Despite missing nine players through injury, and then losing Daniel Ballard at half-time, Millwall stretched their unbeaten run to six games and are just five points off fourth.

Rowett is hoping to have a number of players back available over the next few weeks.

“For us, really, it’s just about trying to get through to the international break,” Rowett said.”It’s trying to maintain a little bit of this form up until then because we’ve got around seven or eight players due back around then.

“If we can remain competitive like we did tonight then we’ve got a very good chance of finishing the season very strongly. We’ll have some good options off the bench to change games.

“At the moment we’ve just got to find ways to get points. Every time we get injuries the players come up with another big performance, whether that’s a good performance with the ball, whether that’s a good performance defensively.

“We’ve had different types of games. We played QPR recently and were brilliant on the ball. The last few games – Sheffield United, Derby, here – we’ve had to just dig games out. At Reading we didn’t play fabulously.

“But that’s what you’ve got to do in the Championship, be resolute.

“But, at some point, we need those players back, because if we don’t get them back then you’re asking too much of the players who have to keep churning out performance after performance.

“That’s difficult to do in this league.”

