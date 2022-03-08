‘Makes saves most keepers don’t make’ – Millwall boss on Bart after brilliant display against Rovers

GARY Rowett said Bartosz Bialkowski can make saves “most keepers can’t make” after Millwall’s No.1 denied Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

Bialkowski made an outstanding save to deny John Buckley as the Lions claimed a point despite having no efforts on goal in the rearranged fixture.

The point moved Millwall up one place to ninth and just five points off Rovers in fourth.

Rowett was asked about Bialkowski’s performance after the game and whether he is underrated.

“We just couldn’t quite get out with quality and then it was just a matter of having a good base and not allowing Blackburn too many clear-cut chances,” Rowett said.

“I think [Bialkowski] has been our player of the year for a good few years. He had the most clean sheets or equal-most clean sheets in the Championship last season.

“Of course, any goalkeeper has to have a good team that’s willing to work hard to deny lots of shots on goal.

“But when he’s needed he makes big saves. He’s done that very well.

“We signed him for not much money a good few years ago and he’s been a tremendous goalkeeper. He has to be because he’s got George Long behind him who’s a brilliant, brilliant goalkeeper. But just because of Bart’s performances, Longy’s not had much game-time apart from the FA Cup.

“That’s really testament to Bart and how good he’s been. Moments like that he makes brilliant, point-blank saves that I think most keepers don’t make.”

