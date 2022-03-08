REPORT: Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Millwall

By Richard Tanner at Ewood Park

MILLWALL’S winning run came to an end but a resilient defensive performance earned Gary Rowett’s battlers a valuable point at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

The Lions rode their luck at times with Blackburn missing a string of chances.

But while his side offered little in terms of attacking threat, Rowett will be delighted with their disciplined defensive work and sheer hard graft.

It was a sixth clean sheet in their last nine games and they moved up a place in the table to ninth, though fell one point further off the top six.

Tony Mowbray was left totally frustrated as his Rovers team failed to score for the ninth time in their last 12 games – a run when they have managed only three goals.

They are badly missing injured top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz and that certainly helped the Lions in their battle.

There was a minute’s applause before the game to show solidarity with Ukraine as well as to pay tribute to former Blackburn boss Gordon Lee who has died aged 87.

Lee led Rovers to the old Third Division championship in his one season in charge, 1974-75, before departing for Newcastle.

The Lions were under the cosh from the start and were relieved to reach the break still level.

Rovers’ acute goal shortage since the turn of the year was underlined when they failed to turn their domination into a lead.

Joe Rankin-Costello should have given them an early lead but after playing a one-two with John Buckley to burst into the penalty area he fired his shot wide of the far post.

Jan-Paul Van Hecke headed narrowly off-target from a corner while Buckley struck the outside of the post with a shot.

Sam Gallagher then sent a close-range volley wide from Buckley’s fine cross.

The Lions posed little threat going forward with Benik Adobe and Tyler Burey starved of any decent service.

The pressure on the visitors built as skipper Jake Cooper was booked for a late tackle on Van Hecke.

Rowett sent on midfielder George Evans to sit in front of the defence to try and stifle Rovers but the home side continued to dominate – and miss chances.

Buckley’s close-range shot was well saved by Bartosz Bialkowski and from the resulting corner the unmarked Darragh Lenihan sent his header over the bar when he should have got his effort on target.

Rowett made another change with defender Alex Pearce coming on for striker Burey but it still remained mainly one-way traffic.

Joe Rothwell had appeals for a penalty rejected and in the face of the Lions’ dogged defence the home side began to run out of steam and ideas.

George Saville picked up a yellow card for a crude challenge on Lewis Travis but in the end Millwall saw the game out without too much anxiety.

The hard-earned point moved them up a place with just Middlesbrough and QPR between them and sixth – but they will need to show more attacking threat to keep their hopes alive.

Millwall: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard (Evans, 45), Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace; Burey (Pearce, 57), Afobe (Bennett, 84).

Image: Millwall FC