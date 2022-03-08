TEAM NEWS: Blackburn Rovers vs. Millwall – same again for Lions but boost as forward in 18

MILLWALL are back in Lancashire for their rearranged Championship fixture against Blackburn Rovers.

The Lions are chasing a place in the top six, where Rovers have been for more than three months.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett names the same side that started against Reading on Saturday.

There is one change on the bench as Mason Bennett returns in place of Tyrese Briscoe.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace; Burey, Afobe.

Substitutes: Long, Pearce, Bennett, Mahoney, Evans, Muller, Lovelace.

Image: Millwall FC