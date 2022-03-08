Promising update on Millwall’s on-loan Liverpool attacker Sheyi Ojo and Ryan Leonard

SHEYI Ojo says he is “almost there” after posting a training video on Twitter from Calmont Road on Tuesday.

Ojo, 24, has been out since damaging his ankle in the 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest on January 15.

Ojo was going through a training drill with Ryan Leonard, who has been out since November 20, also with an ankle injury.

Millwall’s Gary Rowett told NewsAtDen recently that Leonard was on course for a March return. But the Lions boss has been cautious about pencilling players in for comebacks, saying this week that it may be after the international break before any of the nine senior squad members currently out injured might be back available.

Rowett said Mason Bennett was the closest as the side have four games ahead of the next round of international fixtures.

Image: Millwall FC