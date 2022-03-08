Millwall boss on away form ahead of Blackburn Rovers – and recent improvements defensively

GARY Rowett is pleased Millwall have hit form on the road at the right time – and said it takes some weight off the players’ minds.

The Lions have won their last two away from home, after just three victories in their previous 15 this season.

Millwall take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Tuesday night as they aim for a sixth consecutive win.

“We’ve had that a few times since I’ve been here, whether that’s home form, away form, you get that little run and everything seems to be as much psychological as it is the performance itself physically,” Rowett said.

“We’ve spoken about it a lot, our away form hasn’t been as good as we’d like it to be. Our home form has been excellent.

“Winning the last two away games, we’ve shown a real resilience in both games. There have been good bits of quality but real resilience, and I think that wins you games away from home as much as great composure and technical ability.

“It’s been an important time to do it and doesn’t make us go into games wondering whether there is a problem there.”

Millwall have kept five clean sheets in their last eight games, as many as in their first 23 league games this season.

Rowett said they aren’t doing anything especially differently.

“No, not really. We spoke a little bit about our balance when we attack, we spoke about our responsibilities defensively,” he said.

“We’ve worked hard throughout to try to keep clean sheets.

“Sometimes clean sheets stem from confidence. You keep one and there seems to be a real confidence about the group being out of possession and navigating the game.

“We had similar scenarios at the start of the season where it always looked as if we could concede and lose that lead.

“I think it’s just about getting the balance right and the players have shown real confidence and fortitude to want to keep clean sheets.

“We know that’s massively important to us and something we’re proud of as a group and want to continue.”

