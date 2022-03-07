Millwall injury latest – plus problems for Blackburn Rovers as defender limps off and top-scorer out

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett doesn’t think he will have any of his injured players back available against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday or Middlesbrough next Saturday.

Vice-captain Shaun Hutchinson and Mason Bennett were the latest two added to the injury list after the game against Sheffield United last Saturday week.

The Lions have four games before the next international break, which is in 12 days. They resume on April 2 with a trip to Luton Town.

Rowett currently has nine senior players unavailable and doesn’t expect to have any of them back this week.

“I would probably say no. I would say Mason is the closest but those games are probably out of reach for him,” Rowett told NewsAtDen.

“There are a lot of people back out on the grass doing their rehab and hopefully we’ll see a few more people outside.

“We’re getting closer to one or two people coming back but you’re probably talking about [after] the international break.”

Daniel Ballard started his first game in three months and Benik Afobe his first in almost a month in the 1-0 win at Reading on Saturday.

Rowett added: “All of those players that have come back after being out, you’re always monitoring them. Dan Ballard we’re watching to make sure he has had no ill-effects from the game, Benik the same.

“And if they’ve come through it fine there’s no reason why they can’t go again. If you’re fully fit you’ve got to be ready to go and play the game.

“I don’t see any massive issue there.”

Meanwhile, Rovers have their own injury problems with 20-goal top-scorer Ben Brereton Diaz expected to be out. The striker last played on February 14.

Defender Deyovaisio Zeefuik, who was starting for the injured Ryan Nyambe, limped off after 17 minutes of their 2-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Reda Khadra went off at half-time with Sam Gallagher coming on.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray gave on update on their club website after the defeat against the Cottagers.

He said: “Deyo is struggling, he’s on crutches, we’re trying to get a boot on him, he’s struggling quite badly. He can’t put his foot on the ground.

“Reda was struggling a little bit and it was a decision we made because we wanted to get Gallagher on anyway.

“He was very delicate, we had a conversation and his reaction told me that a fit Gallagher was going to be a better option than a 40 or 50 per cent Reda Khadra. Hopefully he’ll be alright for Tuesday.

“There’s a balance between trying to protect the squad a little bit for the upcoming games rather than to keep pushing them.”

