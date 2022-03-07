Millwall defender explains goal celebration at Reading – and comments on the mood in the camp

MILLWALL defender Jake Cooper explained his celebration against Reading on Saturday was a tribute to former Royals coach Eamonn Dolan.

After heading in Jed Wallace’s corner, Cooper pointed high up at the North Stand, which was renamed the Eamonn Dolan Stand after Reading’s academy coach, who died from cancer in 2016.

Cooper came through at Reading and was asked about his celebration after his goal.

“I was actually pointing up to the stand, the Eamonn Dolan Stand. He was a big part of my career, a big part of me making it as a professional footballer,” Cooper said.

“I’m still really close with his family. They’ve had a big impact in my life. That was just a tribute to him, pointing up at the stand for that reason.”

Reading’s defeat means they are just five points clear of Derby in the last relegation spot, but Paul Ince’s side do have a game in hand.

The Royals were deducted six points this season for breaking financial regulations, but Cooper thinks they will stay up.

“Yes, I believe they’ve got good enough players, great staff still involved in the club,” Cooper said. “It’s a bit of a shame for me looking in to see some of the stuff that’s happened with the club having points deducted and things like that.

“I’m still really fond of this club. My nephew is in the academy. It was a big part of my life. I live locally still and I’m hoping they can pull through.

“I think they’ve got a good chance to still be in the league next season.”

Millwall have won five games in a row and are just three points off sixth. But Cooper insists the play-off race is not the main focus.

“When you look at where we’ve come from, five games ago we were sat 14th, 15th in the table and struggling for a bit of form. We’ve gone back to what we’re good at and really worked hard,” he said. “It’s got us results and we’ve got to keep looking at it that way. That’s the only way we’re going to keep moving forward.

“With the strength of the dressing room we’re going to keep driving it with that mentality in the group to hopefully keep pushing us in that direction.

“It was always going to be a difficult game, we saw how Reading set up early against us, cutting off the spaces, sitting in and making it difficult for us.

“We knew with the players we had missing it would probably be a counter-attack or a set-play that we scored from. They’re our strengths and we managed to score in that way again. Then it was just about holding on and seeing the result through and if we could catch them on the counter again.

“Maybe we weren’t so good going forward but the determination in this team at the minute is rally high and we showed that today.

“The performance today and last Saturday were not so good so we need to look at that, but, yeah, we’re really confident going into each game.

“It’s [the mood] as high as a kite right now.”

Cooper has scored four league goals this season, all of them winners. “To be honest, it’s all a blur,” he said about his run and header from Wallace’s delivery. “It’s a natural way I like to attack the ball and as soon as I made contact I think I knew it was a goal.

“That was me then off celebrating after that.

“I always like to think I’m a threat, especially from set-plays. I’ve scored some big goals now this season and long may that continue. I’ll keep trying to chip in at that end of the field when I can.”

Millwall have kept five clean sheets in their last eight league games. Cooper added: “I think we dealt with [Reading’s attacking players] well, we closed the spaces for their good attacking players that we knew we had to do. We limited them to few chances. That was a positive.”

