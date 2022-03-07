Millwall’s Jake Cooper on captain’s armband – and making sure Lions repay fans at Blackburn

JAKE Cooper has relished wearing the captain’s armband this season and said it was always something he aimed for in his career.

With club captain Alex Pearce on the bench and club vice-captain Shaun Hutchinson injured, Cooper led the side and scored the only goal against his former club Reading at the weekend.

Cooper insists he doesn’t feel any more pressure captaining the team.

“I think I’ve got used to it, I’ve done it a good number of times this season with Hutchy missing games and Pearcey not being involved,” Cooper said.

“It’s been good, it’s something I’ve always looked to achieve in my career. Hopefully at that some stage I can nail that as part of my role.

“I’ve looked to be in more leadership groups with the manager and really have a voice within the dressing room and with the coaching staff.

“I think it’s a natural progression for me to take forward in my career.”

Millwall travel to Blackburn for their rearranged game on Tuesday. There were 471 Lions supporters who made the trip to Lancashire for the first game.

“I think for the fans, definitely [there is extra motivation], we owe the fans a good performance, especially the ones that come up again,” Cooper said.

“That’s what we’ll be looking to do, put in a performance for them that will have travelled all that way.

“It will be a tough game but we’re full of confidence and hopefully we can put in another performance.”

Image: Millwall FC