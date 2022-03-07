Millwall’s Gary Rowett asked about future of winger after just 11th appearance of season at Reading

GARY Rowett said he doesn’t get involved in contract negotiations after being asked about the future of Connor Mahoney after the 1-0 win at Reading on Saturday.

Mahoney, 24, made just his third appearance since last September and 11th of the season when he came on for Jed Wallace with four minutes left.

Mahoney’s deal runs out at the end of the June.

“I don’t think we’re talking about earning new contracts. We’re talking about these players now have to be ready to be involved,” Rowett said.

“If they’re ready to be involved and they come into the team and contribute and play well from the start or off the bench then that’s really important. To do your jobs.

“Quite frankly things like contracts are not something I really get involved with. My focus is about the players on the pitch and the performances.

“I thought Connor did really well when he came on, he worked incredibly hard.

“Zak [Lovelace] again comes on again for another seven-, eight-minute cameo when he runs around and he stops people getting out, he keeps the ball for us.

“Everyone’s going to be massively important.”

Image: Millwall FC