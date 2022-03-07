Millwall manager on whether his side have extra motivation for rearranged Blackburn Rovers game

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett doesn’t believe his side will have any extra motivation for their rearranged game against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Tuesday.

The match was controversially called off last month despite the pitch looking clear of snow. Blackburn hadn’t turned on their undersoil heating and were missing their top-scorer Ben Brereton Diaz.

Rowett was asked after the 1-0 win at Reading on Saturday if that will further fire up the players.

“I don’t think there’s extra motivation. The players will be motivated anyway” Rowett said.

“They were motivated to play the game on the day. They’ll go up there Tuesday and be motivated to play the game. I don’t think that’s ever a massive issue for us.

“Maybe if you asked the players they’d have a little bit of extra motivation. But we don’t prepare like that.

“Blackburn are a very, very good side. They’ve come off a defeat against a very good Fulham team today and I’m sure that they’ll be desperate to get back to good form for them and keep them in the mix [for promotion] at home.

“We know we’ll have to perform really well again to get a result.”

