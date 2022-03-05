‘That’s not too bad – come on!’ Millwall boss after being asked about career milestone as a manager

GARY Rowett preferred to put all the praise on his players after the first time he had won five league games in a row as a manager.

Millwall defeated Reading 1-0 on Saturday afternoon to move to within three points of the top six.

It was pointed out to Rowett it was the first time in his managerial career he had achieved that milestone.

“The problem for me is I’ve never won six in a row!” Rowett joked. “I was made well aware – I feel like I should almost be embarrassed – I was made well aware I’d never won more than four in a row.

“I thought, ‘that’s not too bad, is it, come on’.

“Look, it’s not about the manager’s results, it’s not about the manager’s record, it means absolutely zip.

“It’s about the players and the players feeling good about what they’ve done today.

“But, we’re focusing on the next game [against Blackburn] and let’s see if we can be competitive. If we win another game, great, if we don’t and play really well it is what it is.

“At the moment I’m more focused on keeping players fit and hoping that we have one or two players back within these next four games.

“That’s really our focus.”

When Millwall lost 3-0 at Fulham a month ago they were in the bottom half of the table and eight points off the play-offs.

Rowett was asked what his thoughts were on a potential play-off challenge.

He replied: “Exactly what I was thinking when we were about 16th in the league and not playing well enough. Maintain performances, try to do the right things, how can we help the players recover, how can we prepare them in the best way for the next game? Which is a tough away game at Blackburn which we probably shouldn’t be doing because we should have played the first game, in my opinion.

“That’s what we’ve got to focus on. I think we’re better like that, better when we think about performances and what we’ve got to do to win games and be competitive. Rather than start looking at the table – there’s a long way to go yet.

“I don’t think we’re good like that, we’ve done that previously. We’re better concentrating on what we’re doing and enjoying the moment after winning the game, working hard and trying to do it in the next game.”

