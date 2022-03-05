Millwall boss on his side’s ‘massive heart’, ‘invaluable’ Coops – and ‘great away following’

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett praised the “massive heart” of his depleted side – and praised the leadership of Jake Cooper after the defender’s only goal against Reading.

Cooper headed home Jed Wallace’s corner in the 37th minute against his former club to give the Lions a fifth league win in a row. It was the same combination that defeated Sheffield United seven days ago.

It was also a second 1-0 win of the season against Reading, who lost their second game in a row under Paul Ince.

“It’s the Championship, isn’t it, sometimes you have to find different ways to win and in this little run that we’re on we’ve certainly done that,” Rowett said.

“We played really well at the start of it against QPR with some really good football, and certainly Sheffield United last week and this game today there were certain areas where we had to just dig it out and defend well, and defend in an organised manner.

“I saw comments by Paul in the week, we knew that maybe in the first half they would be a little bit more compact defensively. We actually moved the ball quite well first half up until the final third and probably had the majority of the control. Couple of transitions they always looked dangerous on but you’re going to when you’ve got the likes of [John] Swift and [Lucas] Joao, some really good attacking players that most teams would like to have in their ranks.

“It was really just trying to unlock that final little bit for us.

“We scored from a set-piece and after that just didn’t quite pass the ball well enough. They’re always going to throw a bit of caution to the wind.

“Coops made a fabulous block, Sav [George Saville] made a great block but I don’t think Bart [Bialkowski] has had that many saves to make, not too many clear-cut chances [for Reading].

“But of course you’re under a little bit of pressure and have to see those moments out. We did and it’s another big win for us.”

It was Millwall’s third set-piece goal in their last three games.

“Adam [Barrett], Robbo [Paul Robinson], the analysts work really, really hard at highlighting weaknesses of teams,” Rowett said. “Reading have conceded quite a lot of goals from set-pieces. I was disappointed early on, we had a corner and we went short. The lads had spoken about putting it in the box and putting them under pressure.

“Coops has really stepped up, good delivery and Coops rises highest against his old club. Great header and he’s scored a few of those in recent weeks for us.

“He’s been invaluable and I thought he was excellent today. Coops was our captain, he showed a real leadership performance and to cap it off with a goal was really nice.

“Early season we didn’t score enough from set-pieces. When you’re a team that doesn’t score lots and lots of goals, we’ve seen it in the last five games, a set-piece has either won us the game or taken the game away from the opposition to make 1-0 2-0.

“It’s important that we do that. It’s a tough division to create lots of chances in open play especially when you’re playing Tuesday-Saturday-Wednesday.

“Long journeys, small squad at the moment that we’ve got. We’ve got about 15 players over the age of 16 available!

“And it is a real slog for us. But the players have been working incredibly hard, put incredible shifts in and shown massive, massive heart and deservedly, in front of a great away following, took the points.”

