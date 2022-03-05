REPORT: Reading 0-1 Millwall

By Alex Grace at the Select Car Leasing Stadium for NewsAtDen

JAKE Cooper scored his second winner in as many games to secure Millwall’s fifth victory in a row as the Lions closed the gap to the top six to just three points.

Cooper headed home Jed Wallace’s corner in the 61st minute to secure Millwall their joint-best run of wins in the second tier since April 2012.

Match details

It was a bright start for the visitors. Jed Wallace was making his 250th appearance for the Lions and fired a free-kick into the wall in the second minute before curling another one over the bar 30 seconds later.

Tom Ince went close to giving Reading the lead in the seventh minute only to be denied as his shot was parried away by Bartosz Bialkowski.

The Lions were inches away from going in front in the 23rd minute, Tom Holmes forced to head off the line after a well-worked Millwall corner routine.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 37th minute as Cooper rose to head home at the back post.

The hosts forced two chances in reply, both from John Swift as he first curled an effort over following a decent passage of play with Lucas Joao and then his free-kick was tipped over the bar by Bialkowski.

Paul Ince’s side started the second half on the front foot and Joao again almost found the net for the Royals but headed over from a corner.

On the hour-mark, George Saville made a crucial intervention as Junior Hoilett looked set for a clear run on goal.

Reading piled on the pressure as they sought an equaliser but Danny Drinkwater and Joao couldn’t level, as the Lions held on for a crucial three points in the play-off race.

Takeaways

Stand-in skipper leads the way against his former club

Cooper wore the armband in the absence of the injured Shaun Hutchinson and it was déjà vu as, like last weekend against Sheffield United, he headed home another delivery from Wallace and Millwall again won 1-0.

Cooper ran to the back post and was not picked up by the hosts as he beat goalkeeper Luke Southwood, who may well have been disappointed not to keep it out.

Cooper led the defence superbly well, making several blocks and clearances and commanding the response as the Royals increased the pressure after the break.

It was Cooper’s fourth league goal of the season – all of them winners.

250 appearances for Jed Wallace

Jed Wallace didn’t start for two months and seven games, Millwall won two of them. He has started the last five, and the Lions have won them all.

His influence is on a level that is up there with what any player has on their side in the Championship.

In his last four games, his record is: pre-assist, assist, goal, assist, assist.

This was his 250th appearance for Millwall and it was fitting he marked it by yet again setting up the winner.

Given how much he plays for the badge there can’t have been many Lions supporters who doubted his commitment during January when Nottingham Forest tried to sign him.

If there is anyone who still doubts him then they need their head examined.

Lions once again show absolute determination as they get fifth clean sheet in eight games

A one-goal lead in football is always a precious one – especially for a side that don’t tend to score a whole bunch.

The Lions were forced to show real resolve in the second period. Reading piled forward and created several chances, but Millwall defended in numbers.

They will need to carry on doing that to reach the top six. That dream that looked so far away just five games ago is now firmly achievable, with the gap to Middlesbrough in sixth place just three points.

Rowett’s side go to Ewood Park for their rearranged game on Tuesday night five points off fourth-place Blackburn Rovers with a game in hand.

Then it’s Boro at home next Saturday.

Millwall are defying the odds – you could hardly ask for two better games in the next week to see if they can keep doing it.

Team news

Rowett made two changes to the side that beat Sheffield United with Ballard and Afobe coming in for Hutchinson and Bennett.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper (c), M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace (Mahoney, 86); Burey (Evans, 70), Afobe (Lovelace, 90)

Subs not used: Long, Pearce, Muller, Briscoe.

Booked: M Wallace 12, Cooper 40.

Image: Millwall FC