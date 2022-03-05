TEAM NEWS: Reading vs. Millwall – Centre-back and striker make returns for injured Lions pair

MILLWALL are in Reading on Saturday afternoon as they are aiming for a fifth consecutive win in the Championship.

The Lions are five points off sixth, while at the other end of the table the Royals are six points above the bottom three.

Team news

Millwall manager Gary Rowett makes two enforced changes to the side that started in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

Shaun Hutchinson and Mason Bennett are the latest players on the injury list. Daniel Ballard and and Benik Afobe replace them.

Hayden Muller and Tyrese Briscoe return to the match-day 18.

Millwall: 5-2-1-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace; Afobe, Burey.

Substitutes: Long, Pearce, Mahoney, Evans, Muller, Briscoe, Lovelace.

