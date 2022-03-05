Gary Rowett on Paul Ince’s return with Reading – as Millwall also set to face their former midfielder

GARY Rowett said he was “surprised” to see someone with Paul Ince’s background and experience out of football for so long.

Ince, 54, was appointed Reading’s interim boss after Veljko Paunović’s sacking last month.

Former Millwall midfielder Alex Rae is his assistant. Ince and Rae were team-mates at Wolves and have worked together in coaching at a number of clubs.

Former Manchester United and England captain Ince’s first managerial job was at Macclesfield Town in October 2006. They were seven points adrift at the bottom of League Two whe he took over but he kept them up.

Ince moved to MK Dons that summer and won the Football League Trophy and the League Two title in 2007-08.

But he had less successful spells at Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League, and then MK Dons again, Notts County and Blackpool.

He was appointed by the Royals just over eight years after being sacked in the latter job.

“I don’t know Paul’s situation, whether he was desperately trying get back in or whether he was offered stuff and felt they weren’t the right things for him,” Rowett said.

“But someone that has the background and the career that he’s had, someone that’s managed a few different types of clubs like he’s managed, of course you’re always a little bit surprised when they’ve been out of the game for a while.

“But I’m sure he had opportunities to get back in and maybe he felt that this was the right one.”

Ince won his first game in charge, 2-1 at home to Birmingham City, but the Royals were beaten 4-1 at Blackpool last weekend.

Reading are six points above the relegation zone, but Barnsley in 22nd have a game in hand.

“We’ve got to put some discipline into the players as far as shape when we’re out of possession,” Ince said in his pre-match press conference. “If you’re in shape you save so much running, that’s what they don’t fully realise.

“If you’re in shape, you don’t need to be running 30, 40, 50 yards. We’ve had a few hours on the training ground, we’ve got a lot more hours on the training ground to do.

“It’s good that we’ve got another week before the Nottingham Forest game to do some more and then the international break after the Blackburn game to do some more.

“I don’t want to stop the other side of the game where we do get it we need to attack teams and try to win the game. We know where we are and we know it’s going to be tough.”

Image: Millwall FC