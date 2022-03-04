‘Relegation with West Ham not a nice feeling’ – Reading boss Paul Ince ahead of Millwall clash

READING midfielder Andy Rinomhota has warned his team-mates Millwall have the capacity to “switch it up” ahead of the clash between the sides this Saturday.

Paul Ince will be taking charge of his third game as interim boss after he replaced the sacked Veljko Paunović last month.

Benik Afobe (above) scored the only goal in last November’s meeting.

“It’s always important to have that smooth transition when a new manager takes over,” Rinomhota said on Reading’s website. “We’ve had a week or so with him now, but with a Saturday/Tuesday week last week we haven’t had the time to go through all the specifics that he is expecting from us.

“So this week is about getting those finer details across and going through the tactical side of what he wants to implement with us.

“We took things on board that have helped us with the games so far, but it’s important to see it on the training pitch and it’s a lot easier to get your point across to players when it’s more visual rather than just spoken.

“So we’ve now we’ve got the opportunity to get these things ingrained in our heads this week.

“He’s played at the highest level in his career and he was a player in my position – he had a similar style to me. So I’m keen to learn from him and any tips he can offer to improve my game I’m willing to take on board.

“But most importantly, he’ll be another good character to have around the club alongside the other coaching professionals we have with us.”

“[Millwall] can switch it up style-wise, depending on how the game is going. So it will be a hard test to deal with, because they can change how they play.

“We’ve got to be prepared for anything and make it about us and not about them.”

With 12 games left, the Royals – who were deducted six points this season for breaching FFP rules – are six points above Barnsley, who have a game in hand, in 22nd.

Ince added: “I’m not the sort of manager who will rule with an iron fist. I’m actually quite a calm and passive manager. If I do lose it, and I do very, very rarely, they’ll know about it. But we have demands and standards – and if the players don’t meet those demands, we won’t be in this league.

“At the moment, it’s 12 games ahead of us. It’s going to be a fight. It’s going to be tough, we’re going to have to dig in, we’re going to have to win headers, we’re going to have to win tackles – and we’re going to have to show our talent when we can.

“I’ve been relegated with Wolves and West Ham as a player. It’s not a nice feeling. Whether some of these players are under contract or not next year, it doesn’t matter. They are under contract with Reading Football Club now and they’ve got a job to do. They have to do a job for the fans.”

