Championship preview: Reading vs. Millwall – Lions boss on injuries plus potential lack of striker

THE story for Millwall once again heading into a Championship game is around injuries and how Gary Rowett will be able to set up his team.

The Lions are set to be down to 14 senior fit outfield players at Reading on Saturday, and that includes 16-year-old Zak Lovelace who has yet to start a game.

Shaun Hutchinson and Mason Bennett will miss the game but Rowett said this week those injuries aren’t as bad as first feared Rowett will have nine players unavailable, including Nana Boateng who made his debut against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup in January.

Rowett should at least have Daniel Ballard available who can slot into Hutchinson’s right-sided centre-back role.

“I mentioned it after the weekend if you’re going to lose someone to injury, such an important player like Hutchy, the most acceptable situation is you’ve got someone like Dan Ballard ready, fresh and desperate to get back into the team,” Rowett said.

“It’s not a good situation for us but at least we have the likes of Dan and Pearcey [Alex Pearce] both desperate to get back into the team and play games.

“In terms of numbers across the back five we haven’t got loads of options. But in terms of centre-backs at the moment we’re just about okay.”

Benik Afobe is returning from a hamstring injury but hasn’t played since February 12.

If Afobe is not deemed fit enough to start the game, and Bennett is out, it will leave Rowett without a conventional striker.

The only real option available to him would be to start Jed Wallace and Tyler Burey as a front two and bring George Evans into midfield for his first start since the 1-0 defeat at Blackpool on January 22.

Both Wallace and Burey are at their best in transition moments, when Millwall win the ball back from the opposition who have left space for Lions attackers to run into. It would leave the Lions without a player up front who can play with his back to goal and hold the ball up.

Rowett said his side will adapt with the players available.

“If the game isn’t a game with lots of space and isn’t a game where there are some really good transition moments then it means it’s difficult to get a foothold in certain areas of the pitch in certain moments of the game,” Rowett explained.

“So we have to adjust, but you always have to be ready to adjust anyway. We’ve had it before where we’ve played with a target man and that hasn’t worked and we’ve had to adjust from there.

“The key at the moment is we haven’t got lots of options at our disposal so playing different ways and doing different things within games is obviously a lot more of a challenge.

“We proved at Derby it wasn’t a massive problem, although Mason was obviously up there. We’ll have to adjust in a similar way to find solutions.

“That’s going to be our challenge but we’ve got a group of players who will do everything they can to win games of football.

“But it would be nice to have some of those players back to give us the best possible chance.”

Reading surprised many people by appointing Paul Ince as interim boss last month to replace the sacked Veljko Paunović.

Ince won his first game in charge, 2-1 at home to Birmingham City, but Reading were hammered 4-1 at Blackpool last weekend.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-3-2: Bialkowski; McNamara, Ballard, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Evans, Mitchell, Saville; J Wallace, Burey.

Match odds: Reading 2/1 Draw 12/5 Millwall 6/4

Last meeting: Championship (November 2 2021): Millwall 1-0 Reading (Afobe 71’).

Image: Millwall FC