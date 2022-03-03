Millwall CEO on next season’s ticket prices, new training ground – and Alex Aldridge role

MILLWALL chief executive Steve Kavanagh has announced a prize freeze on general admission season tickets for 2022-23 – and confirmed the club hope to submit a planning application for their proposed new training ground “in the near future”.

In his latest update to supporters on the Lions’ official website, Kavanagh said the club have been affected by rising costs as inflation hits but the board recognised so have fans and therefore agreed they “could not justify increasing the cost of coming to watch Millwall”.

Kavanagh revealed that the club asked Blackburn Rovers to reduce tickets prices for the rearranged fixture next Tuesday, but that request was turned down.

“I’m pleased to announce that we will be going on sale with season tickets for 2022-23 very soon,” Kavanagh wrote. “Internally we have thought long and hard about what to do in terms of pricing as part of the need to increase our revenues as much as possible given the lasting effects of Covid-19 and now rampant inflation, which is having a dramatic impact on our finances.

“But a consistent theme throughout those discussions was that this is a working-class football club and adhering to that history and tradition is at the heart of all our decision-making. As such, during a time when the price of our energy, fuel, water, and more is rising not just for us but for you all as well, we cannot justify also increasing the cost of coming to watch Millwall, and therefore general admission season tickets prices will be frozen.

“The board believe this is absolutely the right decision to make but regrettably isn’t something we can guarantee for next year or beyond. Our revenues are lower than a lot of our Championship rivals and if we are to continue competing at the level we currently are then that will have to change.

“That is incumbent on the club and its staff to do so, and part of that drive is to continue increasing attendance size, and hopefully with a price freeze in mind we can retain existing season ticket holders and also grow that number for the next campaign. It is by growing revenues through attendances that will allow us to limit passing cost increases on to the fan base.

Kavanagh also gave more detail on the role of Alex Aldridge, who returned in a new role from Stoke City this week.

“We’re pleased to welcome Alex Aldridge back to the club this week. He re-joins Millwall as Director of Football Operations and Recruitment with a wider remit than in his previous role and will work closely with Gary Rowett, Scott Fitzgerald and other senior football and club staff,” Kavanagh said. “Part of Alex’s remit will be to contribute to the wider effort of implementing and monitoring an ambitious long-term strategy for continued growth on and off the pitch, which ties in with what I mentioned above about revenue generation.

“Alex will also have input into efforts regarding our proposed plans for a new training ground in West Kingsdown. This week has seen a lot of meetings take place with architects, design experts, the planning committee, and councillors, all of which is very time consuming but critical to the long-term future of the club.

“We’re on track to submit a formal planning application in the very near future and we will continue to liaise with all stakeholders, including residents, to ensure we’re being as open and transparent as possible. The plans taking shape now really are quite exciting (if expensive!).

“Fans will of course be incredibly eager to view the plans and part of the process will be a public consultation, at which stage all supporters will be able to have sight of what we expect to be a high-end modern training complex that is sympathetic to its environment and capable of taking the club to the next level.”

Read the full update here.

Image: Millwall FC