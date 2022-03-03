Millwall’s Tyler Burey has no interest in transfer speculation – as Brentford linked with move

TYLER Burey has no interest in any transfer speculation around him – after London rivals Brentford were said this week to be monitoring his progress.

Burey, 21, scored his first two goals for Millwall last month, in successive games against QPR at The Den and away to Derby County, the latter which ultimately proved to be the winner.

Former AFC Wimbledon winger Burey had already made a big impression on loan at Hartlepool United earlier this season, scoring three goals in seven games before a hamstring injury kept him out for almost four months.

Burey briefly returned to Hartlepool after his recovery but it was clear the Lions saw him as part of their plans when he played against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

Burey knows there is bound to be more reports of clubs taking an interest in him, but that doesn’t bother him.

“I don’t focus on that. My focus is on Millwall, on me working hard, enjoying my time here and loving football,” Burey told NewsAtDen.

“I want to keep learning new things, so all the other stuff on the outside I just clear out of my head.

“I know what I need to focus on which is trying to start every week, playing well and doing my job on the pitch.

“The other stuff is not my focus – my only focus is on my football.”

Burey saw how Billy Mitchell and then Danny McNamara established themselves in the team after coming through the academy and, in the latter’s case, following a similar route to Burey after going out on loan.

“You’ve got to use that as motivation,” Burey said. “If they can do it, they’ve worked hard and trained well, why can’t you?

“They’re good, quality players and I believe in myself as well so why can’t I [follow them]? That’s the way I thought and the future spoke for itself, really.”

Burey had a major setback this season when he badly tore his hamstring last September and was out until December.

“It was hard at the start, I was very upset, I was struggling to get my head around it,” he admitted. “But slowly I started to think positively and getting back into a routine of working hard.

“It took me a while to get back to my normal mind process but as soon as I started getting back to that I could start seeing where the finish line was.

“It came quicker than I expected.”

