Millwall confirm return of former recruitment chief Alex Aldridge from Stoke City in expanded role

MILLWALL have confirmed the return of their former head of recruitment Alex Aldridge in a new, expanded role.

Aldridge, 28, left the Lions to become Stoke City’s recruitment chief in August 2020.

Millwall announced the departure of Harvey Bussell – who was appointed head of recruitment in January 2021 – this week.

The club said: “Millwall Football Club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Alex Aldridge as Director of Football Operations and Recruitment.

“Aldridge returns to The Den for a second spell having first joined as a recruitment officer in May 2015 before becoming head of recruitment two years later. He departed Millwall to join Stoke City in August 2020 and held the same position with The Potters up until last month.

“His role will be to work closely with first-team management, the board of directors and other senior staff to help drive the club’s football strategy and operations, and also contribute to shaping a broader long-term vision for Millwall which is ambitious, innovative and builds upon the existing strengths and traditions of the football club.”

Lions Chairman John Berylson said on Millwall’s website: “We’re excited to welcome Alex back to Millwall, a club he knows inside-out following his extensive experience as part of our recruitment processes in the recent past.

“He has extensive expertise in a variety of areas and comes back to us with real commitment and drive to help take the club forward on and off the pitch.

“I previously mentioned that this summer was a big one in terms of recruitment and Alex will get straight to work alongside Gary Rowett and the first-team management in order to ensure it’s as productive and successful as possible both for the now and for the future.”

Aldridge added: “I am delighted to be re-joining Millwall and will work tirelessly in my role to support Gary, Steve Kavanagh and the board in achieving the club’s long-term objectives.

“It has been evident from our recent discussions that we have a shared ambition to drive the club forward in a number of areas and I am very much looking forward to the challenge.”

NewsAtDen asked Rowett this week if he could talk about the change in the recruitment structure but he only responded: “It was the decision of the club.”

Image: Millwall FC