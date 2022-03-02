Millwall down another attacking option as youngster set to be out for ‘foreseeable future’

MILLWALL have been shorn of another potential attacking option as Nana Boateng is out for the “foreseeable future”.

Boateng made his debut against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup and Gary Rowett said he would have featured recently.

Boateng, 19, was called into match-day squads over the winter with players out following a Covid-19 outbreak and an injury crisis that has disrupted almost the entire season.

Benik Afobe could be in with a chance of returning to the starting line-up at Reading on Saturday, while on Tuesday Millwall were still waiting for results on scans on Shaun Hutchinson and Mason Bennett.

“Hutchy and Mason’s don’t look quite so bad today [Tuesday],” Rowett said. “But we need to get the results back to be definitive, so not quite sure yet.

“It depends on how [Afobe] trains [whether he could start against the Royals]. If he has a full week’s training then that’s an option. But just having him available and being fit certainly helps us, having him available is a bonus.

“We don’t expect Nana back for the foreseeable future. It’s frustrating for him because he would undoubtedly have played some part in some of the games.

“It’s been a frustrating period all round.”

Image: Millwall FC