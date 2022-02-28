Millwall’s former Birmingham City head of scouting leaves role as Lions recruitment chief

HARVEY Bussell has left his role as Millwall’s head of recruitment, the club have confirmed.

Bussell joined the Lions in January 2021 after leaving his head of scouting role at Birmingham City, where he worked with Millwall manager Gary Rowett.

“Millwall Football Club can confirm that Harvey Bussell has left his position as head of recruitment,” the Lions said in a statement.

“Bussell joined the Lions in January 2021 and has worked tirelessly during the three transfer windows since to improve the first-team squad and also enhance recruitment processes behind the scenes.

“He implemented and delivered an effective loan player management policy, streamlining internal data and scouting practices whilst achieving internal cost-saving measures to enhance other areas of the club.

“Covid-19 has made for significantly more difficult transfer market conditions than in previous years, as seen with reduced spending across the EFL Championship, but Bussell and his team have continually searched for innovative ways to overcome hurdles put in their way by the pandemic and Brexit, which has limited the scope of players available.

“Everyone at The Den would like to thank Bussell for his efforts while with the club and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Former Millwall head of recruitment Alex Aldridge has been linked with a return to the club from Stoke City.

Image: Millwall FC