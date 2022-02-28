Millwall’s Danny Mac on golf with Bill, Tyler Burey, Den fans – and whether top six is realistic

DANNY McNamara feels Millwall’s recent run has been “a long time coming” – but insists the side are not thinking about the play-offs.

The Lions defeated Sheffield United 1-0 at The Den on Saturday for their fourth win in a row which has put them within five points of sixth-place Luton.

It’s also four wins and a draw at The Den in their last five games.

“It’s four massive wins, positive performances. We feel like they’ve been a long time coming,” McNamara said.

“Every single one of us to a man has worked really hard on and off the pitch and to get that win today was huge.

“We’re not thinking about [the top six], we’re just taking every game as it comes. Every game’s massive for us and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

McNamara, who is in his first full season as a senior Lions player, was one of four players on the pitch on Saturday who came through the academy or under-23s.

McNamara, Billy Mitchell and Tyler Burey started, while 16-year-old Zak Lovelace came on for the latter in injury-time.

“We’ve got a great relationship on and off the pitch. It’s a joy to play with them, we’re all eager, we’re all hungry and we want to do really well. I think that shows,” McNamara said.

“We’ve got a real desire to do everything we can and I think that shows on the pitch.

“Me and Bill play golf a bit which is always good to clear your head a bit and take your mind off football sometimes.

“Tyler, I don’t really mix with outside of football, but at the training ground we have a laugh, we have a good bit of banter. It’s a good group.

“It’s been a real experience, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I got a little taste of it last season from January, it was a real test and a real good experience.

“This season has been the same and hopefully I can just keep learning and learning and building my game.”

Burey has scored two goals in his last three games and he and Jed Wallace had to shoulder most of the attacking burden when Mason Bennett went off injured in the 16th minute against the Blades.

“You’ve probably heard it before but he’s been a breath of fresh air. He’s been class,” McNamara said of Burey.

“He’s so direct, he’s quick, he’s a threat, he’s a goal threat. It’s good to have him in the team and give him the ball.

“Jed’s been massive for us. We all know what a great players he is, what an influence he has on the team.

“To have him back in the team after injury has been a real positive.

“We’ve got huge players who are injured and then today Hutchy [Shaun Hutchinson] and Mason Bennett who have been big players for us, it’s a massive blow.

“But the lads who have come in to replace them have been excellent. Obviously it’s showed, we’ve got four wins in four and everyone’s ready to come in and do well.”

All of Millwall’s seven goals in their last four wins at The Den have been scored in the second half. McNamara was asked if there was a reason behind that.

He replied: “I’d just say that the support at home is just unbelievable. You see today the fans, they give you that extra 10, 15 per cent. That helps massively.”

Image: Millwall FC